The Smirnoff Battle of the Beats Coast finalists competed live against each other on TV47 last night in the DJ competition.

The line up for the evening included DJ Spinking, Rattihy the DJ, DJ Brofa, DJ Double Black, Vancie Mr Vancie, DJ Ibow, DJ Daddie, DJ Mohluki, DJ Spyke, DJ Pinchez Clique, DJ Calz Kenya, and DJ Tixty. All contesting for the next round.

The 12 finalists were selected from the coast region’s audition that took place in the vibrant town of Mtwapa.

Speaking after the live session, DJ Grauchi, one of the judges for the SBOB Season 3, expressed his admiration for the talent and energy displayed by the DJs. “The level of skill and passion we witnessed tonight was phenomenal. Every DJ brought something fresh to the table, and it’s clear that the Coast Region is home to some of the finest talents in the country,” said DJ Grauchi.

Jonathan Rutto, EABL Shopper Manager, echoed this sentiment, adding, “Smirnoff is proud to provide a platform where these incredible DJs can showcase their craft. Through our ‘We Do We’ campaign, we aim to create an environment that celebrates individuality and creativity, while also building a sense of community. The Battle of the Beats is a testament to that vision, and we are thrilled to see such overwhelming talent emerge from the Coast Region.”

The competition saw intense performances, with the public voting to determine the top 8 finalists. These DJs will move forward to the next round of live TV stages, where they will continue to battle for the title of Coast Region Winner.

The Nairobi Region edition will follow shortly after the completion of the Coast Region battles. Ultimately, the winners from each of the five regions will face off to crown the overall Smirnoff Battle of the Beats champion.

To support your favourite DJ and ensure they advance to the next round, send an SMS with the name of your chosen DJ to 21860—free of charge! Every vote counts in deciding who will represent the Coast Region in the next stage of the competition.