Smirnoff hosted the 12th edition of the Unleash Your Edge Fiesta event in Mtwapa town on Saturday 15th June, 2024. The event was hosted under the aegis of the Smirnoff We Do We global campaign,

The We Do We campaign is a compelling narrative that celebrates the undeniable spark of unity that comes alive when people come together. Smirnoff’s We Do We campaign seeks to create a vibrant array of shared experiences that’s inspiring and uplifting, forging an unbreakable bond of celebration and togetherness.

The Unleash Your Edge Fiesta Mtwapa featured renowned acts such as DJ Redbone, DJ Grauchi, DJ Karoski, Kay Jay The DJ, DJ Insta and DJ Kryptic.

Speaking during the event, Smirnoff’s Brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, said, “Smirnoff as a brand continues its mission to provide a platform for young Kenyans to celebrate and express their uniqueness and audacious spirit. Through a blend of education and entertainment, we empower consumers to discover extraordinary alternatives to the ordinary. We believe ‘Me is an ingredient. We is a flavor,’ and through our responsible drinking experiences, we create an atmosphere of authenticity and distinction.”

Additionally, the day featured auditions for the ongoing Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB) competition. SBOB is a DJ competition aimed at discovering the best DJs in the country, supporting the DJ community by nurturing and training upcoming talent. The auditions saw the top 12 DJs from the Coast region selected to compete in the coming weeks for the ultimate title of the region’s, and potentially the country’s, best DJ.