Shares

Smirnoff’s Rush activation delivered an event, headlined by the iconic DJ Grauchi. It saw Smirnoff and Grauchi embark on a thrilling journey across four clubs in one night, bringing together music lovers and nightlife enthusiasts.

Starting at Texas at 10:00 PM and culminating at Covo in the early hours of the morning. The night unfolded as follows:

• Texas – 10:00 PM

• Quiver, Kilimani – 12:00 Midnight

• BND, Kiambu Road – 1:30 AM

• Covo – 3:30 AM

At each venue, Smirnoff elevated the experience with immersive activations, including interactive games, signature cocktails, and exciting giveaways, all set against a backdrop of exciting dances by the Smirnoff Dancers and vibrant music. Fans turned out in large numbers, embracing the spirit of nightlife and self-expression that Smirnoff embodies.

“We wanted to create an on-demand experience that mirrors the energy of our bigger festivals but in a way that’s more accessible and frequent,” said Jonathan Rutto, Smirnoff’s Shopper Manager.

With Rush, Smirnoff is tapping into the growing trend of smaller, immersive nightlife experiences, allowing consumers to embrace the We Do We mindset in vibrant, accessible venues without the cost and stress involved with paid-for third-space events.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Shopper Marketing Manager Jonathan Rutto expressed, “ Seeing DJ Grauchi light up four different venues in one night with 4 unique and custom made music sets was really exciting. The transitions to the different locations was smooth and we were on time for each and every performance. Grauchi is truly talented and his commitment to make this edition of Rush as success cannot be understated.”