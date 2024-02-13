Shares

It is the month of love and the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has lined up a show for lovers, through its gin brand, Gordon’s Gin.

The Gordon’s Fun Fair Uncoupled Edition is slated for this Saturday, 17th February 2024. The event will be hosted at the Ngong Racecourse Waterfront Grounds on Ngong Road from 2pm till late.

It promises to be an unforgettable evening full of exciting experiences and activities. The evening’s activities will all tie into the brand’s Shall We campaign.

The event will be a showcase of music, and culture. They will be performances by bands such as Dotty, and Juxe Box, as well as a DJ lineup that includes Grauchi, G.Money, Redbone, Dream, CNG and UV.

“Gordon’s Fun Fair Uncoupled Edition is not just an event; it’s an experience that encourages levity, in times where everyday responsibilities can be overwhelming. It promises to be a thread of connection, shared moments, fun activities that immerse consumers over delicious cocktails.” Zipporah Ndungu, Senior Brand Manager, EABL.

Tickets for the Gordon’s Fun Fair Uncoupled Edition are available Ticket Sasa here ticketsasa.com/gordons_funfair_uncoupled at Ksh. 1,500 in advance and Ksh. 2,000 at the gate.

Tickets are also available at ke.thebar with the purchase of Gordon’s 1L, 750ML or 700ML bottles. The offer details are as follows:

1. Go to ke.thebar.com/Gordon-Funfair-Experience

2. Select the Gordon’s gin variant and size that you would like to purchase. The offers are as follows:

Buy One 1L Gordon’s London Dry Gin or One 1L Gordon’s Premium Pink and get 2 tickets to the Gordon’s Funfair Un-coupled Edition.

Buy One 750ml Gordon’s London Dry Gin or One 700ml Gordon’s Premium Pink or One 700ml Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon or One 700ml Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange and get 1 ticket

4. You will receive an order confirmation SMS and 1 SMS per ticket, in the following format:

Ticket {prom_code} . Order your next Gordon’s on ke.thebar to get more tickets to Gordon’s Fun Fair Experience.

5. Click on the link in the confirmation SMS to redeem your ticket.