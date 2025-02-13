Shares

Gin brand Gordon’s is set to host Valentine’s Caribbean Brunch at multiple locations on 15th and 16th February 2025.

On Saturday, February 15th, gin lovers and partygoers will get to enjoy the whole Gordon’s experience at the Caribbean Brunch at Bustani Gardens on Kiambu Road and Klub Liquid in Thika. The attendees will be treated to a celebration of love, friendship, and good vibes.

On Sunday 16th February the Caribbean Brunch will be at Fusion Vibe at Orchid Lounge, Da Place in Kisumu and K1 Klub House.

The eventful weekend sets the perfect backdrop for Gordon’s fans to enjoy delicious cocktails crafted by top mixologists, vibrant photo booths, gaming stations and live music.

“With love in the air, we are thrilled to bring people together to create lasting memories over a perfectly crafted Gordon’s drink, whether you’re toasting with your special someone or enjoying a day out with friends, Gordon’s is the perfect companion for a lively and refreshing Valentine’s experience. Literally bringing the entire funfair experience and zest of life!” said Zipporah Ndung’u, Senior Brand Manager, Gordon’s Kenya.

Gordon’s invites all gin lovers to join in the celebrations this Valentine’s.