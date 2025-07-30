Shares

Gordon’s partnered with PHXP for the PHXP Live Recording held at Cavalli @ The Manor in Nairobi. It was a live recording experience that blended music, and culture. The evening offered guests a visual and sonic journey through the sounds of the Penthouse Experience.

In shades of purple, revellers stepped into a curated world where DJ Redbone, DJ Incredible, DJ Swaj, and DJ Sonnia created a great atmosphere of energy, and elevated nightlife.

DJ Redbone taking the revellers on an unforgattable musical journey DJ Sonnia holding it down at the recording

“Gordon’s is all about bold flavour, bold expression, and bold moments and the PHXP Live Recording was a perfect reflection of that,” said Elizabeth Otieno, Brand Manager, Gordon’s. “We’re committed to creating moments that celebrate the zest of life, which for us is really culture, connection and flavour, and this weekend was a true reflection of that mission.

The Gordon’s x PHXP Live Recording was a toast to Kenya’s evolving nightlife with Gordon’s cocktails flowing and the energy high.