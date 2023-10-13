Shares

Gordon’s TM, a brand under KBL will be treating consumers to an electrifying fourth edition of the sensational “Gordons Fun Fair.” The fair is set to rock the vibrant shores of Mombasa’s Flamingo Beach Resort on Saturday, October 23, 2023.

This unforgettable spectacle will showcase the crème de la crème of Africa’s musical luminaries, including ShaSha, from Zimbabwe. Fans will also enjoy unrivalled harmonies of Africa’s Premium Brand, Alternate Sound, all the way from Nigeria!

Kenyan artists who will also be on stage include Masauti, DJ Grauchi, Charisma, DJ Pierra, DJ Euggy, and Veejay Chris. Your hosts for the night, the magnetic MC duo BV Accurate and the charismatic Wanjira are sure to keep the energy at an all-time high.

Secure your passage to this exhilarating event via the EABL’s state-of-the-art commerce platform, thebar.ke, or at the nearest Ticket Sasa outlets as well as convenient/ liquor stores in Mombasa.

Tickets are available at the EABL e-commerce platform thebar.ke. Purchase any Gordons London Dry Gin 750ML OR Gordons Premium Pink 700ML and get 2 Regular Tickets OR Purchase 350ml OR Gordon’s Cans 6 pack and get 1 Regular Ticket or Purchase any Gordon’s London Dry Gin 1L OR Gordon’s Premium Pink 1L and get 1 VIP Ticket.