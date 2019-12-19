K1 Club House celebrates its 21st anniversary with 3 day festival

Shares

K1 Club House celebrated 21 years since it started out through a three day mini festival (13th -15th Dec) that was held in partnership with Tusker.

The three day festival put together a well thought of lineup of artists and DJs who were drawn from different music genres to celebrate the great 90s and 2000s. Revelers had the opportunity to watch one of the best Kenyan female Rapper Fena Gitu and Kenyan pop band H_art the Band perform during the Nai’fest Special Birthday Edition on Friday. Gogosimo and Gravitti Band headlined the Saturday Social Special Edition while Eric Wainaina, Nameless, DJ Adrian, DJ Hypnotique, CNG and the Untamed Band brought the Sunday Flea Market and the Karibu Party to a close.

Sammy Kahama Group director of Kahama, had this to say, “The story of K1 cannot be told without recognizing our strong relationship with East African Breweries. This is why we are celebrating our 21st birthday together with Tusker to mark our past accomplishments and anticipate a future of more entertainment that shapes and celebrates authentic Nairobi culture”.