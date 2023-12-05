Shares

Smirnoff recently held the “Smirnoff Unleash Your Edge Fiesta” at the Mambo Leo grounds in Kisumu County. The event transformed the city into a hub of innovation, pulsating beats, and community celebration.

Unleash Your Edge fiesta is a campaign that was introduced last year, and it is all about good vibes and good times with friends. The aim of the event is to bring to life adventures that are beyond the usual, by creating flavorful experiences that are effortless yet meticulous to Smirnoff audiences.

The event underscored Smirnoff’s commitment to responsible drinking, by providing a platform for a secure and enjoyable experience. Smirnoff aims to contribute to a culture of responsible entertainment.

The event provided an unmatched platform for attendees to revel in the thrill of live performances and the infectious energy that defines Smirnoff events. Revelers were entertained by an array of top-tier performances including the headliner, Bien Amie, and Kisumu’s Elisha Toto. Others included MCs Gudahman and Gogo as well as DJs Grauchi, DJ Karoski, DJ Redbone, Dj Ro, DJ Daffy, DJ Ves, DJ Adella, DJ Budd Head

Brigid Wambua, KBL Smirnoff Brand Manager, emphasized that the Kisumu Fiesta marked a strategic move towards elevating the business of entertainment, offering patrons meticulously curated moments that resonate with their aspirations.

“We’re thrilled to have brought the Smirnoff Unleash Your Edge Fiesta to Kisumu. This event is more than just a celebration; it’s a testament to innovation, community, and the vibrant spirit of Kisumu. Smirnoff, a legacy brand, continues to lead the charge in redefining the spirits industry. We are renowned for our commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering unrivaled entertainment experiences.” She added.

The Fiesta showcased Smirnoff’s unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge experiences, seamlessly blending global brand influence with the local vibrancy of Kisumu.

This event is part of Smirnoff’s We Do We campaign, a vibrant global initiative that boldly celebrates the magic of unity. It’s a symphony of diverse people, ingredients, and flavors coming together to create something extraordinary. This campaign invites consumers to express their authentic selves, fostering a sense of unity and belonging. Smirnoff believes that we’re stronger together, and this campaign, infused with fresh, colorful energy, represents the most significant platform shift in over a decade.