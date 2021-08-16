Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its vodka brand Smirnoff has launched a campaign dubbed The Infamous Mic in Kenya, in line with the new global positioning campaign. The campaign kicked off with a launch event by Smirnoff at the Tamarind Tree Hotel earlier this month.

The launch will be followed by the rollout of a 7-episode, web-based series, dubbed The Infamous Mic and will feature various popular personalities across the respective entertainment fields take on the mic. In a set that mimics a question-and-answer challenge approach, the personalities will be subjected to a series of witty questions designed to bring out and celebrate their witty yet unique character.

The Infamous Mic campaign is aimed at placing Smirnoff vodka at the centre of urban culture in Kenya by partnering with many renowned personalities, influencers and content creators across different fields. With a history spanning 155 years, Smirnoff has always invested in driving partnerships to support the local entertainment industry and continues to be a cultural instigator. This has helped to drive creative and progressive conversations in culture that move our consumers to break out of the ordinary.

Speaking at the launch, Flavia Othim, KBL Head of Spirits said, “This campaign embodies the Smirnoff brand purpose of subverting the ordinary. It gives us a chance to pull back the veil from some of these personalities who we think we know and get to know them on a different level. By peeling back, the layers, we will showcase the infamous side of some of the country’s co-conspirators.”

“Undoubtedly, youth culture today is vastly different from that in the 80s and 90s. However, some similarities have remained constant despite the different eras and we see the youth as movers and shakers in Kenya. Think music, think fashion, think the arts, think disruption. Even the language we speak, all of it is inspired and made bright by the youthful consumer. It is there that we want to place Smirnoff No. 21, at the fountain of that youthful, infamously creative energy,” said Christine Kariuki, KBL’s Smirnoff Brand Manager.