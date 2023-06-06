Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited launched the ‘Smirnoff pineapple punch’ variant at the 7th edition of Unleash your Edge Fiesta held at Impala grounds.

The punch combines the smooth taste of Smirnoff vodka with a refreshing blend of pineapple and ginger beer flavors. The result is a deliciously fruity and crisp drink that’s perfect for any occasion with friends and family.

This comes in two formats which is a 330ml can and 300ml bottle and has an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) of 5.5%. This will be sold in bars and restaurants at a recommended retail price (RRP) of KES 200/- for the can while the bottle format will be going for KES 180/-.

Entertaining revelers at this weekend’s Fiesta were some of Kenyans top acts such as Khalighraph Jones, Fena Gitu, Grauchi, DJ Karowski, MC Gogo and DJ Roq, Fathermoh, Pierra Makena, Ssaru, DJ Linsey, DJ Tophaz, Reedah Yvonne and Sir M

KBL Managing Director Mr. Mark Ocitti said, “As a consumer-based business, we take time to study the market and identify our consumer needs and how to satisfy them. Our innovations department took a deep dive into what our consumers needed and noted a pattern in which they wanted a new, refreshing and exciting brand. We are constantly investing and renovating our brands to stay on par with dynamic consumer trends. This will be our seventh edition of the Unleash Your edge fiesta”, a campaign we introduced last year that is all about good vibes and good times with friends. Since our first event, our aim was to bring to life adventures that are beyond the usual, by creating flavourful experiences that are effortless yet mischievous.”

On the other hand, KBL’s Innovations Commercialization Manager Lillian Ndirangu noted that the new variant is for consumers who are looking for exciting and unique experiences, who want to express themselves in new ways and spaces creatively with flavorful drinks (Sweet and fruity) at affordable prices. Smirnoff Pineapple Punch is best enjoyed when crispy cold to bring out the flavours in the drink.

“The target consumer for Smirnoff Pineapple punch is your 25 to 34 years old consumer who are trendsetters, and fun lovers. Their key passion points for these consumers are Music, are into the latest trends, Art and Technology on content on social media whenever they have the bundles, key connection point for this consumer is Facebook where they tend to enjoy trendy, entertaining & humorous content,” the Innovations Commercialization Manager added.

KBL has emphasized innovation as one of the company’s key growth pillars, with the company’s profit growth in the financial year ending June 2022 being partially attributed to investment behind brands and innovation in the route to market in response to consumer behaviour shifts.