Dennis Odari AKA DJ Insta, was on Saturday crowned the Lake region champion of the Smirnoff Battle of The Beats (SBOB) DJ Competition.

The competition, which launched in October 2023, aims to discover Kenya’s next greatest DJ. It also serves as platform for supporting and nurturing fresh talent in the DJ community across 5 regions namely Mountain, Nyanza, Nairobi, Coast and The Rift.

The Nyanza leg of the competition, which was the second region after mountain, attracted the best DJs from across the region who competed for the top spot.

DJ Insta has now qualified to compete in the ultimate finals of the Competition, where the winners from all the five regions will compete for the title of the ultimate DJ in Kenya.

The overall general winner in season 3 of the competition will take home a DJ Deck, Mac Book Laptop, 2-TB Flash Disk, Headphones and a Flight Case. They will also get the chance to be DJ’ing in some of Smirnoff’s subsequent events. The regional winners will walk home with a 2TB -Flash Disk, Headphones, and A Smirnoff hamper as well as the chance to be DJ’ing in some of Smirnoff’s subsequent events.

Speaking during the crowning, Brigid Wambua, Brand Manager, Smirnoff, underscored the brand’s commitment to music, stating, “Music is one of Smirnoff’s thematic pillars, and the Smirnoff Battle of The Beats DJ Competition epitomizes our dedication to celebrating and supporting the Djing profession. We are excited to see who will be the next DJ sensation to emerge from Kenya.”

This is the 3rd edition of Smirnoff Battle of The Beats DJ competition.

The competition now moves to the Rift region, with the first round of auditions scheduled for February 24th at The Rift Valley Sports Club in Nakuru. To participate, DJs are encouraged to upload their 2 to 5 minute DJing performance on Instagram or Facebook, tagging @smirnoffke and using the hashtag #WeDoWe. The competition’s judges will then select the top 12, who will compete live on KTN during the Iwake Show.