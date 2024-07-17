Shares

KCB FC has appointed Patrick Odhiambo as the new head coach on a one-year contract, effective July 15, 2024. Patrick joins KCB FC from Kakamega Homeboyz FC ahead of the 2023/2024 season, and replaces Bernard Mwalala, who has left the Bankers to pursue personal interests.

The appointment follows Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) directive that all FKFPL head coaches must have a CAF A or an equivalent “PRO or A” coaching license to be on the touchline. Patrick holds the CAF A, B, and C licences, meeting the requirements.

Having previously served as both a head coach and assistant coach at different clubs, Patrick has established his name in local and regional football. Some of the clubs include Prisons FC, Western Stima, Muhoroni Youth, Sony Sugar, Chemilil Sugar, and Tanzania Premier League side Biashara United. Additionally, he has served as the assistant coach at Gor Mahia FC.

During his time at Kakamega Homeboyz, Patrick led the team to its first silverware in the 2022/2023 season, when it won the FKF Cup.

Commenting on Odhiambo’s appointment as head coach, KCB FC Patron Azu Ogola said, “We are committed to establishing a strong team that will dominate the local scene and go beyond to regional competitions. With the appointment of Patrick Odhiambo, we are confident that we will achieve greater milestones in the new season.”

The patron also acknowledged Bernard Mwalala for his service, especially for reaching the FKF Cup final during the 2023/24 season.

With the transfer window currently open, KCB will also look to strengthen the squad in key areas as it aspires to build on last season’s successes and improve its competitiveness in the upcoming season.