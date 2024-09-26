Shares

KCB FC Head Coach Patrick Luwowo Odhiambo has expressed his confidence ahead of their clash with Ulinzi Stars at the Police Sacco Stadium this Sunday. The bankers are off to a flying start in the new season, having won two of their last three matches.

In the opening weekend of the 2024/2025 Kenya Premier League, the team shared spoils with Kariobangi Sharks before seeing off Murang’a SEAL 2-0 at their home turf. Last weekend, KCB extended its winning run after defeating Posta Rangers 2-0.

The tactician is expected to start Farouk Shikhalo, Kevin Okumu, Haniff Wesonga, Lameck Oloo, and Herit Mungai in the backline while Dennis Maruti, Maurice Ojwang, and Farraj Ominde are set to control the midfield. Joshua Nyatini, Francis Kahiro, and Patrick Odhiambo are also likely to feature in the attack for KCB.

The goalkeeper has been instrumental in pivoting the team to top performance, since the beginning of the season. So far, he is yet to concede any goal, and his coach believes he will continue maintaining the same tempo.

Speaking during a training session at KCB Leadership in Karen, Coach Patrick Odhiambo said, “Ulinzi are a strong opponent so we expect a difficult game since they have not started the league on the right footing. We are rectifying where we went wrong in the last fixture. The boys are in high spirits, the more you score goals, it brings a lot of confidence in the squad. They are expressing themselves more in training and it is my hope that we will continue this way.”

“If we are to compete we need to keep this momentum going. I think it is critical for us to put in more effort. Our approach is to continue working hard to grab the maximum points. We respect each and every opponent. We are tackling one opponent at a time, right now our focus is on Ulinzi. Lameck Oloo has settled in well in the defense, we welcomed him well so, right now he is enjoying his game,” noted Goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo.