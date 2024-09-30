Shares

KCB FC won 1-nil over Ulinzi Stars this past weekend with striker Francis Kahiro’s solitary strike at the Police Sacco stadium. The bankers, who have garnered ten points after four matches played in the current season, are sitting at the top of the standings after winning three fixtures and drawing in the opening round.

Goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo picked up another clean sheet after an excellent defensive play from Haniff Wesonga, Lameck Oloo, Kevin Okumu and Maurice Ajwang.

Francis Kahiro scored his third goal for KCB since rejoining the bankers from Bandari at the start of the campaign. His coach, Patrick Odhiambo has entrusted him with scoring duties. The team will resume action after the international break and are expected to face another difficult opponent in Kakamega Homeboyz on October 20, 2024.

Speaking after guiding his team’s victory, KCB FC Head Coach Patrick Odhiambo said, “Today, they boys came out to compete against a very tough opponent. We knew they would cause a lot of problems so we were ready to silence them in the offensive and defensive aspects of the game. We can only continue winning matches and performing at the top level. That is what I ask my players. I am happy with my teammates for yet another victory to stamp our authority at the summit. Like I said before, KCB is competing for titles this year. We want to show people that we have quality and that we are ready to take on any opponent whom we will face. Keeping a clean sheet is gratifying for any goalkeeper. I am elated but focused on the next assignment.”