Obunga FC from Kisumu County, Vihiga’s Ebwali Boys, PASC Langa from Uasin Gishu and Bandari Youth from Mombasa have advanced to the semi-finals of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament. The 4 teams are in the boys’ category and won their games in the quarter final matches played today at Mamboleo Stadium and Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

Obunga FC, led by Evans Oketch, sailed to the semis by defeating Lysa FC from central 3-1 in the first boys’ quarterfinal held at Mamboleo Stadium. Rodgers Omondi opened the scoring in the 6th minute, putting his team ahead. John Lokalia equalized for Lysa FC in the 23rd minute. Just before halftime, Bill Clinton scored for Obunga FC making it 2-1. Obunga FC further intensified their attack in the second half, with Collins Otieno netting the third goal four minutes after halftime, to seal the score at 3-1.

Brenda Girls from Bungoma dominated the game to edge out Kitui’s Syomunyu Secondary on 4-2 in the girls’ category. Caroline Otenyo and Jael Awino scored a goal each with Joina Namukuru scoring a brace for Brenda Girls. Syomunyu’s goals were netted by Molvin Awuor and Mathar Wambua.

Ebwali Boys beat Chuka University Scorpios, winning 2-1 to secure their spot in the semifinals. Wiyeta Girls from Trans Nzoia, pipped Dagoretti Mixed Girls from Nairobi 1-0. The clash of titans was a nervy arm wrestle that sprung to life in the last 25 minutes.

Nyanza’s reigning champions and season one national champions, Plateau Queens, secured a 2-0 victory over Changamwe Ladies. Meanwhile, Barcelona Ladies SC from Laikipia cruised to a 18-0 win against Wajir Queens in a one-sided encounter.

PASC Langa FC from Uasin Gishu won 4-1 against Dandora’s Young Kings after bouncing back from a 1-0 deficit. Bandari Youth FC also defeated Wajir All Stars 6-1 to secure their spot in the semifinals.

The girls’ semifinals will be played tomorrow, Friday, where Brenda Girls will meet Wiyeta Girls as Plateau Queens alias Nyakach Girls square it out with Barcelona Ladies SC.

The boys’ semifinals showdown will go down on Saturday at Mamboleo stadium, where Obunga FC will battle it out with Bandari Youth FC, while Ebwali Boys FC will clash against PASC Langa FC.

The winners of all the semifinals, will directly proceed to the finals which will be played on Sunday at Mamboleo Stadium.

The winners (boys’ and girls’ team) of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba national finals will receive Ksh. 1 million and TVET Scholarships. The 1st runners-up teams will get Ksh. 500,000 each with the 2nd runners-up taking Ksh. 250,000. Outstanding players (The Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player (boys and girls) will each receive Ksh. 50,000. In addition to the prize money each player, both winners and runners-up will also get Neon Smartphones, the first locally assembled 4G Smartphones in Kenya.