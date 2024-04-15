Shares

Kisumu’s Obunga FC and Plateau Queens also known as Nyakach Girls are the Safaricom Chapa Dimba season four national champions.

Obunga FC, clinched the title in the boys’ category after defeating Uasin Gishu’s PASC Langa 4-2 in a post-match penalty shootout, following a tense 1-1 draw during regular time.

“Firstly, I want to express my gratitude to God for our victory today and for emerging as the national champions. Competing in this tournament for the first time and clinching the national trophy was no small feat. It was a highly intense and challenging game, especially with a big number of fans. I extend heartfelt thanks to Safaricom for organizing such an incredible tournament, and I am immensely grateful to my team and our supporters for believing in us,” said Evans Oketch head coach Obunga FC.

In the girls’ category, the Nyanza region reigning champions and the season one national champions, Plateau Queens (Nyakach Girls) secured their second national championship crown after beating Barcelona Ladies SC from Laikipia County 4-0.

“As a team we are more than happy for emerging the champions in this fourth edition of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament. We first lifted the trophy during the inaugural edition and today’s win is a clear mark on how we value this tournament that is geared towards not only just showcasing but nurturing many young talents in this country. I want to thank Safaricom, our fans and my players for making it happen,” said Chrispine Odindo head Coach Plateau Queens

Obunga FC had stormed into finals after defeating Bandari Youth FC from Mombasa 2 nil as PASC Langa had secured a slot into the finals after beating Western’s regional Champions, Ebwali Boys, 4 nil in the semifinals played on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Plateau Queens had sailed through to the finals after beating Brenda Girls from Bungoma County 5-1 in the semifinals. On the other hand, coach Wafula Gullit’s Barcelona Ladies SC who were representing Central region had made it to the finals after edging out Trans Nzoia-based and Rift Valley giants, Wiyeta Girls 2-1.

The national champions (both Obunga FC and Plateau Queens) received Ksh. 1 million in cash each and TVET scholarships for each player. The runners-up PASC Langa FC and Barcelona Ladies SC each took home Ksh. 500,000.

The four semifinalists (Ebwali Boys, Bandari Youth FC, Brenda Girls and Wiyeta Girls) were also awarded Ksh. 250,000 each.

In addition to the prize money, each player, both winners, runners-up, also got Neon Smartphones, the first locally assembled 4G smartphone in Kenya.

The outstanding players, including the Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer, and Most Valuable Player (boys and girls), each received Ksh.. 50,000.

With the national finals done and dusted, the All-Star team comprising of the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) now prepares to head to Spain for a two-week football bootcamp and training.