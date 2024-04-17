Shares

Red Bull Dance Your Style, an urban street dance competition, has hit the road for a nationwide tour in Eldoret. The Eldoret edition took place at Rupa’s Mall, and brought together the city’s dance community and lovers of dance for entertainment and networking.

Michael Mickey Mwenda emerged top, while Elvis Ecqo Clinton Otieno took the first runners-up position.

The next stop for the Red Bull Dance Your Style is United Mall Kisumu on April 27, and will make its way through various Kenyan cities and two universities qualifiers, KU and USIU, to find the best dancers. The top two winners from every qualifier will unite in Nairobi on 13th July at the national finals for the ultimate battle that will determine Kenya’s number one dancer. The overall winner will represent Kenya in Mumbai, India, at the world finals on 9th November.

An excited Michael Mwenda had this to say after the event, “I’m ecstatic to win the crowd’s votes! This victory marks a significant milestone for me. It’s truly beyond what I could have imagined. The level of art here is astounding and it has been a thrill seeing and being part of all the action. Red Bull Dance Your Style has provided the Eldoret dance community with a platform to connect and display our talents.”

In Red Bull Dance Your Style, there are no judges. The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favorite dancers. The dancers’ creativity, freestyle, and musical skills are put to the test in front of a live audience. After each battle, spectators hold up blue or red placards to choose a winner. All urban dance styles are welcome except for break dancing. The DJ plays unpredictable music, and the dancers will have to adapt, dance their style, and impress the crowd.

Red Bull Dance Your Style key dates for qualifying battles

Eldoret – 13 April

Kisumu – 27 April

Kenyatta University – 11 May

Mombasa – 25 May

USIU – 15 June

Nairobi – 29 June

National – Finals 13 July

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global competition with 51 countries participating. The ultimate champ at the national finals will represent Kenya in Mumbai, India for the world finals on 9th November this year. The winner will win an all-expense paid trip to India for the World Finals.

To join the competition, sign up for your preferred qualifier here participate.redbull.com/red-bull-dance-your-style-kenya/2024.