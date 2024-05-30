Shares

Red Bull Dance Your Style made a stop in Mombasa at the Mama Ngina Waterfront over the past weekend (25 May 2024) as part of its nationwide tour.

The battle sessions saw Mohammed Mkuta emerge the winner and Bill Wamala take first runner-up position.

Mohammed Mkuta had this to say about his win, “I’m thrilled to have won today and gained support from the majority of the fans. This victory has boosted my momentum to clinch the championship at the national finals,” adding, “Red Bull Dance Your Style has been a game-changer, constantly rooting for the dance community in Mombasa. With this competition held every year, dancers take their time to prepare and eventually show up and show out.”

Red Bull Dance Your Style is also taking the competition a notch higher by tapping into the dance movement on TikTok. The competition is calling out dancers across Kenya to showcase their moves on their accounts with a 30-second video, tagging @RedBullKenya and including the hashtag #RedBullDanceYourStyle on their posts. The top two TikTok videos with the most engagement will get a chance to participate in the national finals.

The next stops for Red Bull Dance Your Style is the USIU qualifier in Nairobi (15 June 2024), the official Nairobi competition (13th July 2024) and the grand finals in Nairobi (10 August 2024). The grand finals will bring all the top two winners from every qualifier for the ultimate battle. The winner from the grand finals will represent Kenya at the world finals happening in Mumbai, India for the world finals. Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global competition with 51 countries participating. The ultimate champ at the national finals will represent Kenya in Mumbai, India for the world finals on 9th November this year. The winner will win an all-expense paid trip to India for the World Finals. The competition has no judges because the crowd decides who wins by voting for their favorite dancers by holding up blue or red placards to choose a winner, after each battle. Dancers are expected to bring their A Game – creativity, freestyle, and musical skills in the competition that allows all urban dance styles except for break dancing. The DJ plays unpredictable music, and the dancers will have to adapt, dance their style and impress the crowd. To join the competition, sign up for your preferred qualifier here redbull.com/red-bull-dance-your-style. Red Bull Dance Your Style key dates