Red Bull Dance Your Style, an urban street dance competition, recently continued its tour with a stop in Nairobi at the Junction Mall. The Nairobi edition brought together the city’s dance community and lovers of dance for entertainment and networking.

The signature dance battle saw Samuel Brian emerge the winner and Meshack Omondi take first runner-up position. The other two dancers who made it to the semi-finals, Irene Shishi and Anthony Kiplimo will also get the opportunity to shine at the upcoming national finals.

Speaking after his win, an excited Samuel said, “The competition was far more intense than I had expected, but I triumphed, which is incredibly satisfying. I am now confident in my ability to win the national finals trophy. With dedicated practice and faith, I trust in God’s plan. Showcasing my art on such an iconic platform and thereafter, networking with dancers of all diversities was an invaluable experience.”

The next stop for Red Bull Dance Your Style is the official Kenya national finals to be held in Nairobi on 10th August, 2024. The finals will bring all the top winners and selected wild cards from recently concluded qualifier and online audition events for the ultimate battle. The winner from the national finals will represent Kenya at the world finals happening in Mumbai, India for the world finals this November.

The competition has no judges because the crowd decides who wins by voting for their favorite dancers by holding up blue or red placards to choose a winner, after each battle. Dancers are expected to bring their authenticity, attitude and creativity alongside freestyle and musical skills in the competition that allows all urban dance styles except for break dancing. The DJ plays unpredictable music as the dancers adapt and flaunt their style to impress the crowd.