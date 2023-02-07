Shares

A record 24 race calendar was announced for the 2023 Formula 1 season. This included the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the return of the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Chinese Grand Prix was eventually removed due to COVID-19 related restrictions in Mainland China. The 2023 Formula 1 calendar therefore currently has 23 races, which still makes it a record breaking season with 6 Sprint weekends.

1. Formula 1 2023 Pre-season

The pre-season test in 2023 will take place in Bahrain from February 23-25.

2. Formula 1 2023 race calendar

There will be 23 races in the 2023 season and will start on March 5 in Bahrain and will end on November 26 in Abu Dhabi. The races will be as follows;

March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)
March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2: Australia (Melbourne)
April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7: Miami (Miami)
May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28: Monaco (Monaco)
June 4: Spain (Barcelona)
June 18: Canada (Montreal)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)
July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)
July 23: Hungary (Budapest)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3: Italy (Monza)
September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)
September 24: Japan (Suzuka)
October 8: Qatar (Losail)
October 22: USA (Austin)
October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
November 18: Las Vegas
November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

3. F1 2023 Sprint weekends

There will be 6 Sprint weekends as follows;

April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
October 8: Qatar (Losail)
October 22: USA (Austin)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

4. F1 2023 Drivers and Team Principals

 

Team Driver Driver Team principal
Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Christian Horner
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Frederic Vasseur
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Toto Wolff
Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Otmar Szafnauer
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Andrea Stella
Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Alessandro Alunni Bravi
Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Guenther Steiner
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Mike Krack
AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Franz Tost
Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant James Vowles

 

