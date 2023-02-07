Shares

A record 24 race calendar was announced for the 2023 Formula 1 season. This included the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the return of the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Chinese Grand Prix was eventually removed due to COVID-19 related restrictions in Mainland China. The 2023 Formula 1 calendar therefore currently has 23 races, which still makes it a record breaking season with 6 Sprint weekends.

1. Formula 1 2023 Pre-season

The pre-season test in 2023 will take place in Bahrain from February 23-25.

2. Formula 1 2023 race calendar

There will be 23 races in the 2023 season and will start on March 5 in Bahrain and will end on November 26 in Abu Dhabi. The races will be as follows;

March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)

March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2: Australia (Melbourne)

April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)

May 7: Miami (Miami)

May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28: Monaco (Monaco)

June 4: Spain (Barcelona)

June 18: Canada (Montreal)

July 2: Austria (Spielberg)

July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)

July 23: Hungary (Budapest)

July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 3: Italy (Monza)

September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)

September 24: Japan (Suzuka)

October 8: Qatar (Losail)

October 22: USA (Austin)

October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 18: Las Vegas

November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

3. F1 2023 Sprint weekends

There will be 6 Sprint weekends as follows;

April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)

July 2: Austria (Spielberg)

July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

October 8: Qatar (Losail)

October 22: USA (Austin)

November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

4. F1 2023 Drivers and Team Principals