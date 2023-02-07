A record 24 race calendar was announced for the 2023 Formula 1 season. This included the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the return of the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Chinese Grand Prix was eventually removed due to COVID-19 related restrictions in Mainland China. The 2023 Formula 1 calendar therefore currently has 23 races, which still makes it a record breaking season with 6 Sprint weekends.
1. Formula 1 2023 Pre-season
The pre-season test in 2023 will take place in Bahrain from February 23-25.
2. Formula 1 2023 race calendar
There will be 23 races in the 2023 season and will start on March 5 in Bahrain and will end on November 26 in Abu Dhabi. The races will be as follows;
March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)
March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2: Australia (Melbourne)
April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7: Miami (Miami)
May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28: Monaco (Monaco)
June 4: Spain (Barcelona)
June 18: Canada (Montreal)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)
July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)
July 23: Hungary (Budapest)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3: Italy (Monza)
September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)
September 24: Japan (Suzuka)
October 8: Qatar (Losail)
October 22: USA (Austin)
October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
November 18: Las Vegas
November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)
3. F1 2023 Sprint weekends
There will be 6 Sprint weekends as follows;
April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
October 8: Qatar (Losail)
October 22: USA (Austin)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
4. F1 2023 Drivers and Team Principals
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Team principal
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Christian Horner
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|Frederic Vasseur
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Toto Wolff
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Pierre Gasly
|Otmar Szafnauer
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Andrea Stella
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alessandro Alunni Bravi
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Guenther Steiner
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Mike Krack
|AlphaTauri
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Nyck de Vries
|Franz Tost
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Logan Sargeant
|James Vowles