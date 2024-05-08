Shares

Red Bull Dance Your Style, an urban street dance competition, recently continued its tour with a stop in Kisumu. The Kisumu edition took place at the United Mall, and brought together the city’s dance community and lovers of dance for entertainment and networking.

Lilesh Bulimo emerged top, while Harrington Zachariah took second place position.

The next stop for the Red Bull Dance Your Style is Kenyatta University in Nairobi on 11th May. After KU, the competition will head over to the Coast in Mombasa on 25th May, then back to Nairobi for a university qualifier at USIU on 15th June, right before the official Nairobi competition on 29th June. The grand finals will be held in Nairobi 10th August, and will bring all the top two winners from every qualifier for the ultimate battle.

The winner from the grand finals will represent Kenya at the world finals happening in Mumbai, India for the world finals on 9th November.

Commenting on his win, an excited Lilesh Bulimo said, “The event was electrifying with cut-throat battle sessions.I am so elated to have won, this is the best feeling ever! This win is evident of my growth after failing to make it as one of the top qualifiers in last year’s edition,” adding, “Red Bull Dance Your Style has been more than a competition, this platform was a fun interaction between amateurs and pros immersing in a shared passion for dance.”