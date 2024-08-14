Shares

Samuel Brian of The Legitz is the winner of the 2024 Kenya edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style, an urban street dance competition. Samuel emerged winner, after a final battle with first-runner-up Pessa Vanessa to become Kenya’s ultimate dancer.

Samuel, who comes from Kibera, said that he drew his inspiration from watching his friends dance. From a young age, he kept himself busy by learning new dance routines. Looking forward to India, he hopes to represent the country well and bring the victory home.

The event, which was held at SK8city Diamond Plaza II, attracted a full house, with the audience composed of members of Kenya’s dance community. Dance groups, choreographers, influencers, members of the media, and fans of urban dance all converged to witness the finals.

This year’s edition of the competition featured a series of epic battles followed by a nationwide tour across the cities of Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nairobi, for the search for the most talented urban street dancer. The search culminated in the national finals event held last weekend which brought to the dance floor sixteen winners and selected wild cards from past qualifier events and online auditions.

In Red Bull Dance Your Style, the spectators are the judges. They watch the dancers and decide who wins by voting for their favorite dancers in the red or blue teams by holding up blue or red placards to choose a winner. Dancers bring their authenticity, attitude, and creativity alongside freestyle and musical skills in the competition that allows all urban dance styles except for break dancing, as the DJ plays unpredictable music.

51 countries will be participating in the world finals happening in Mumbai, India on 9th November, where Samuel Brian will represent Kenya for a chance to become the global winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style.

Speaking after the win, an excited Samuel said, “The competition was not just epic but it exceeded all my expectations. Reaching this point highlights the immense talent in Kenya’s dance industry and I applaud Red Bull Dance Your Style for setting the standard with every edition. I am grateful to God and my fans as well for holding my hand throughout my journey.”

“I would like to thank my parents for supporting me throughout this journey. I’d also like to encourage young kids at home to embrace dancing as both a profession and a way to spend their time.”