RedBull Dance Your Style, an urban street dance competition in the world, is back in Kenya for its fifth edition. The dance competition will take to different regions around Kenya to find the best dancers who will battle to become Kenya’s ultimate champion.

The dance battle will pass through two universities, starting with Eldoret on 13th April, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi on 29th June. The national finals will be held on 13th July. Interested contestants can now apply to join the competition. All applicants should be 18 years and older.

Red Bull Dance Your Style has no judges. The crowd at the competition gets to decide who wins by voting for their favourite dancers. The dancers’ creativity, freestyle, and musical skills are put to the test in front of a live audience. All urban dance styles are welcome except for break dancing. The DJ plays unpredictable music, and the dancers have to adapt, dance their style and impress the crowd.

Present at the official launch of this year’s competition was international Red Bull dancer and world champion Stalamuerte from Switzerland, who is celebrated globally for his signature hip hop dance moves.

Speaking after the event Stala commented, “Africa is my favourite continent and I am thrilled to be here. Being my first time in Kenya, I’m feeling like an infant experiencing things for the first time. I’m taking in every moment. My advice to Kenyan dancers is to master confidence and trust their art. Keep doing your thing and don’t care about other people’s opinions. If you are passionate about what you do, that’s all that matters.”

Also in attendance was Fabius Oduor, Kenya’s Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 Champ, who also took to the stage for a freestyle dance.

Key dates for qualifying battles

Eldoret – 13 April

Kisumu – 27 April

Kenyatta University – 11 May

Mombasa – 25 May

USIU – 15 June

Nairobi – 29 June

National – Finals 13 July

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global competition with 51 countries participating. The ultimate champ at the national finals will represent Kenya in Mumbai, India for the world finals on 9th November this year. The winner will win an all-expense paid trip to India for the World Finals.

To join the competition, sign up for your preferred qualifier here participate.redbull.com/red-bull-dance-your-style-kenya/2024.