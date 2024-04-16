Shares

Caprice Wine has launched a new brand campaign dubbed Unbox the Flavour. The campaign is meant to showcase the brands versatility in pairings with different meals as it taps into Kenya’s growing wine market.

Caprice is a wine brand of the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL),

The campaign targets to engage new generation of wine enthusiasts through highlighting different aspects of enjoying the wine. This includes pairing it with local dishes, cooking with wine and using wine to mix cocktails.

Caprice wine, packaged in a 1 liter tetra pack, is available in four different variants. These are sweet red, sweet white, dry red and dry white, targeting a wide variety of consumer palates. The wine is currently available in all leading retail outlets countrywide.

Speaking during the launch event, KWAL Commercial Director Jonas Geeraerts stated, “We’re excited to introduce an initiative that resonates with a new generation of wine consumers. This initiative aims to unlock and ignite a passion for wine exploration, for consumers who appreciate experiments and ingenuity. The Kenyan wine market is evolving, and consumers are open to try out new and exciting ways of enjoying their favourite drink. We are inviting our consumers to try out the new experiences that Caprice wine has to offer to the Kenyan market.”