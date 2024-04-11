Shares

Showmax has announced it will release a lineup of Kenyan Showmax Originals on its platform in May this year.

This lineup includes Season 2 of hit reality series The Real Housewives of Nairobi, which makes a comeback after a strong debut in 2023 that saw it break streaming records, with its first episode becoming the most-watched launch episode ever for any title on Showmax in Kenya. The Real Housewives of Nairobi S1 also won Best TV Show at the recent Kalasha Awards 2024, alongside Pepeta, another Showmax Original, which won Best TV Drama and Best Viewers’ Choice.

There is a new romcom series Big Girl Small World, featuring an all-female writing team and directed by Nick Mutuma (You Again, Sincerely Daisy) and dramedy Untying Kantai. The dramedy is written by Abel Mutua and directed by Philip Karanja, the Philit Productions duo behind the Kalasha-winning comedy Sue na Jonnie and AMVCA-winning films A Grand Little Lie and Click Click Bang.

There’s also Nilichoma, the first Showmax Original docuseries in Kenya. It features well-known personalities in Kenya who received an unexpected windfall, and then blew it all.

Also watch out for new weekly episodes of Kenyan hit drama Single Kiasi S3 every Tuesday until 27 May. One of Showmax’s top 10 most-watched shows of 2023, Single Kiasi received four nominations for Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actress for Faith Kibathi, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Munyoki and Best Viewers’ Choice (TV Drama) at Kalasha Awards 2024.

International blockbusters in May include, Barbie, from writer-director Greta Gerwig. Joining Barbie for #ShowmaxBarbenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s 2023 box office hit Oppenheimer.

For international series, Showmax customers will be able to binge HBO’s True Detective: Night Country. It’s also been confirmed that the second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon will be available on Showmax on Mondays from 17 June 2024.

“Showmax has been at the forefront of storytelling in Kenya. Our recent 26 nominations at the Kalasha Awards, a record high for our Originals, is a testament to that. This year, we’re offering our viewers even more diverse content, not just from Kenya but from other parts of the continent as well. More than 1 300 hours of new Showmax Originals will be released in 2024 across Africa so viewers will be able to watch an average of more than 3.5 hours of fresh local content on Showmax every day of the year,” says Showmax GM in East Africa, Emma Gichonge.

Showmax Premier League, the standalone Premier League plan, will continue to showcase matches.