Shares

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it will begin flying to Mozambique from June 14, 2024.

The new flight will directly connect Nairobi (Jomo Kenyatta International Airport) to Maputo (Maputo International Airport).

“The demand for air travel is soaring, and we’re determined to meet it by expanding our reach and fostering connections between Africa’s rich cultures and thriving economies,” says Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways. “The addition of Maputo to our network strengthens ties between Kenya and Mozambique, opening doors for increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.”

Starting 14th June, Kenya Airways will operate three flights per week to Maputo. The flights will be on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Beyond Maputo, this expansion complements the airline;s broader network strategy for FY2024, which also boasts increased frequencies to popular destinations like New York, Paris, Lagos, Accra, and Freetown.

The three weekly scheduled flights are as below:

Nairobi to Maputo Day Flight No. Depart Arrive Wed, Fri, Sun KQ740 0950hrs (local time) 1300hrs (local time) Maputo to Nairobi Day Flight No. Depart Arrive Wed, Fri, Sun KQ741 1350hrs (local time) 1845hrs (local time)

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, flies to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa. KQ’s fleet comprises of wide-body Boeing aircraft that includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow-body Embraer E190 aircraft. It connects Africa to the world from its hub at Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.