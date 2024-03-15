Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it will start flying nine times a week to New York starting in June 2024. The airline operates a direct flight to New York.

Kenya Airways has also partnered with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to strategically position Kenya as a tourist destination in North America through a trade roadshow. The roadshow, scheduled to take place from 19th-21st March 2024 in New York, Boston, and Toronto, aims to showcase Kenya and stimulate travel demand for the country.

To complement the growing appetite for travel to Kenya, Kenya Airways has introduced two (2) additional flights on the New York route between 15th June 2024 to 28th September 2024, covering the summer peak season. This will bring the number of weekly flights to nine (9) with Thursday and Saturday providing customers with the option of two flights (morning and afternoon) out of New York.

In addition to the direct flight advantage, the new schedule will offer customers a unique, convenient same-day arrival flight option (morning departure from Nairobi and afternoon arrival in New York).

The new flight schedule is as follows:

NEW YORK TO NAIROBI Day Flight Number Departure time Arrival Daily KQ003 13:45 10:30+1 Additional flights on Thursday & Saturday KQ005 20:00 16:45+1 NAIROBI TO NEW YORK Daily KQ002 23:35 07:35 +1 Additional Flights on Thursday & Saturday KQ004 08:45 16:45

Kenya Airways introduced the direct route between New York and Nairobi in 2018, providing a gateway into East Africa and opening up the region for business and leisure travel.

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa. KQ’s fleet comprises of widebody Boeing aircraft that includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow-body Embraer E190 aircraft.