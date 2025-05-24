Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it has returned as the airline sponsor of the Kenya Rugby team i.e. Simbas Men’s 15 Team. They will be responsible for the travel for the rugby national team to the Rugby World Cup.

The Kenyan national airline will support the Kenya Rugby team to the tune of Ksh. 15 million in kind sponsorship, which is set to run over the next 12 months.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony at RFUEA grounds on Ngong Road, just ahead of the Simbas’ warm-up match against the UAE national team.

During the signing ceremony, Julius Thairu, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer of Kenya Airways, emphasized the airline’s commitment to this partnership. He stated, “This collaboration is rooted in shared values of teamwork, tenacity, and transformation—the spirit that defines rugby and our journey as the Pride of Africa. This demonstrates our dedication to uplifting local talent and empowering African champions to rise.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, the Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Mr. Sasha Mutai stated, “We are excited to have Kenya Airways as the main sponsor of the Kenya 15s national rugby team, the Simbas. Their support will not only go a long way in helping make the Kenya Simbas a rugby power globally, but also contribute to our shared mission of raising the Kenya flag high.”

