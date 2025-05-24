Shares

Michael Joseph is set to resign as the board chairperson of Kenya Airways (KQ) after eight years at the helm of the Kenyan national airline. His resignation was confirmed in a notice issued ahead of the airline’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 13, 2025.

Kenya Airways announced that Joseph will not stand for re-election as he has reached the maximum term allowed under the Board Charter. The notice further clarified: “Mr. Michael Joseph retires in accordance with Article 69 of the Company’s Articles of Association and is not eligible for re-election having attained the maximum tenure under the Board Charter.”

Michael Joseph was initially appointed Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of the Kenya Airways Board in October 2016. According to the airline, he provided “outstanding leadership during some of its toughest and most pivotal years,” navigating the national carrier through significant challenges.

In addition to Joseph’s departure, Raphael Otieno, who represents the Cabinet Secretary to the National Treasury, will also retire. However, unlike Joseph, Otieno is eligible for reappointment and has offered himself for re-election.

The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders with the opportunity to elect new Board members.

The AGM agenda also includes the re-election of members to the Audit and Risk Committee and the appointment of external auditors for the next financial year. Current committee members, John Wilson, Festus Kin’gori, Mohamed Daghar (Principal Secretary, State Department of Transport), and Raphael Otieno are all set to retire at the AGM. They have however expressed willingness to continue and are seeking re-election.