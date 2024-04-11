Shares

The par 72 Kakamega Golf Club will this Saturday host over 200 players for the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

The Kakamega series will tee off at 6:30am on April 13 as the players battle to join the winning teams from Mombasa and Eldoret in the tour’s grand finale slated for December 6.

So far, the tournament has reached over 300 participants in total from the previous opening legs in Mombasa, and Eldoret Golf Clubs. This year, the tour is expected to feature 3000 golfers, 1000 juniors and 500 ladies.

For the tournament, KCB has partnered with Beulah City property firm, who have committed to gift an apartment valued at Ksh 2.1 million as the hole-in-one prize for every leg of the 2024 tour. In addition to the amateur series, the third leg tournament will see a golf clinic hosted on Sunday which will target junior golfers.

Over the past decade, KCB has spent over Ksh 400 million in golf sponsorships with a robust aim of building the sport to an elite level. This also aims to create a pool of talent that can compete in local, and regional tournaments.

Speaking ahead of the regional tourney, Kakamega Golf Club Captain James Anzabwa said, “Kakamega is proud to be associated with the KCB East Africa Golf Tour for the second year running. This weekend will be a competitive showpiece as we expect top amateur players to participate in the tournament. I can assure them that the greens are okay, and the fairways are wide enough.”

On his part, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said, “Our aim is to expand this sport and improve it to an elite level so that we can have players with the skills set to participate in local, regional, and international competitions. Kakamega has become a fortress in golf therefore we cannot afford to omit them in our calendar. We look forward to crowning the winners who will take part in the grand finale.”