Shares

RUBiS Energy has announced the launch of RUBiS Gas in the Kenyan market. The launch was done at an exclusive culinary experience dubbed ‘Ultimate Chef’s Table’ in collaboration with Pikika Brunch. Pikika Brunch is one of Kenya’s premier cooking festivals that provides an exciting and curated food experience.

Rubis Gas is a rebrand of K-Gas and it promises to ‘Light Up Your Life’. RUBiS Gas maintains an unwavering commitment to ensuring safety, reliability, superior product features, and delivering value to all customers.

Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron, the CEO of RUBiS Energy East Africa, commented on the remarkable and overwhelmingly positive reception of RUBiS service stations in the market. He expressed enthusiasm about enriching customers’ experiences with RUBiS through LPG cooking gas. With availability at over 290 stations across the nation, RUBiS Gas is affirmed as a dependable and secure gas product, delivering exceptional quality and great value for money.

Customers can acquire RUBiS Gas in 6kg and 13kg cylinders by visiting any RUBiS service station nationwide. At these stations, customers can either directly purchase a RUBiS Gas cylinder or exchange their current K-Gas cylinder for RUBiS Gas. Additionally, customers can conveniently order RUBiS Gas for home delivery by calling the toll-free number 0800-720002. Meanwhile, K-Gas will continue to be available in the market through authorized distributors.

The Pikika Brunch cookout extravaganza was held at the Arboretum Gardens on Statehouse Road in Nairobi. The event showcased renowned chefs exhibiting their culinary skills using RUBiS Gas and engaging fans with live cooking demonstrations. Notable chefs included HD’s Kitchen, Big Smoke, Beaty and the Feast, Deeper than my Kitchen, The mbuzi gang, Kaswi Cooks, among others.