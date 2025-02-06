Shares

RUBiS Energy Kenya has launched its revamped Gigiri Service Station, offering a bunch of services in addition to fuel.

The RUBiS Gigiri Service Station includes additional convenience points such as Java House, Maxxi’s Auto Centre and the Enjoy convenience shop.

Olivier Sabrié, CEO RUBiS Energie East Africa and Group Managing Director RUBiS Energy Kenya, said, “At RUBiS, we put our customers first. We are not just providing fuel; we are creating a seamless and enjoyable experience that makes life’s journey easier. Whether stopping for a quick snack, servicing a vehicle, or simply refueling, our goal is to ensure every visit is a pleasant and valuable part of our customers’ day.”

RUBiS Energy Gigiri also features value-added products and services such as Rubis Gas, Ultra Tec fuel technology, Rubis Card, Castrol Lubricants and the ‘Enjoy’ convenience shop.

RUBiS Energy Kenya operates a network of over 500 service stations across East Africa, including subsidiaries in Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia. RUBiS Energy Kenya’s business units include Service Stations, Convenience Stores, Lubricants, LPG, Trading, Supply, Aviation, Commercial & Industrial, and Exports to various East African countries.

RUBiS Energy Kenya is 100% owned by RUBiS Energie, an independent French operator whose main business areas are the distribution of petroleum products and renewable energies.