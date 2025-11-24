Shares

RUBiS Energy Kenya has officially launched its newest branch with the official launch of the RUBiS Kenol Service Station.

The transformation of the Kenol site is meticulously timed to coincide with major infrastructure upgrades along the Trans-Africa Highway. These developments are fundamentally accelerating trade flows, boosting regional mobility, and unlocking substantial new commercial opportunities for local businesses and communities.

“RUBiS Kenol is a bold reflection of our ambition to shape the future of energy and convenience in Kenya,” said Olivier Sabrié, CEO of RUBiS Energie East Africa and Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya.

“As Kenol rises into a major economic gateway, we are investing ahead of the curve – delivering cleaner fuels, modern services, and trusted partners that elevate how communities live, work, and move. This station embodies our long-term belief in the region’s potential.”

The new station serves as a fully integrated, one-stop commercial hub designed for maximum convenience. By curating a diverse and robust ecosystem of partners, RUBiS has transformed the traveler and commuter experience.

Key Partners include:

Carrefour (Retail)

Simbisa Brands Kenya and Nairobi Java House (Food & Beverage)

Optica and Bata (Lifestyle)

PharmaPlus (Health)

AutoXpress Limited (Automotive Care)

Safaricom Dealership (Essential Services)

Umoja Shoe and Entrecorte Kisima Ltd.

This approach provides essential services, retail, dining, and automotive care in one trusted location, directly benefiting the growing Kenol community located over 50km from Nairobi’s CBD.

The station features modern design, high-quality fuel offerings, and crucially, world-class washroom facilities.

RUBiS Energy Kenya is a leading energy sector player with a network of over 500 service stations across East Africa, including subsidiaries in Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia. Its business units span Service Stations, Lubricants, LPG, Aviation, and commercial trading. The company actively pursues sustainable growth through initiatives like RUBiSOL, its solar energy program providing cleaner power solutions for commercial and industrial clients.