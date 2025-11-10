Shares

Rubis Energy Kenya has announced a partnership with Ocean Sole Africa Ltd. Ocean Sole turns discarded flip-flops (slippers) into art.

Through this partnership, Rubis and Ocean Sole are uniting to inspire collective responsibility by transforming waste into valuable resources. Rubis will convert space at its service stations nationwide into dedicated collection points. This move invites communities across Kenya to become active participants, turning their stations into crucial hubs for the circular economy.

Olivier Sabrié, CEO of East Africa and Group Managing Director of Rubis Energy Kenya, highlighted the partnership’s alignment with the company’s core values: “This partnership reflects our belief that sustainability must begin with people. It’s about keeping jobs local, supporting communities, and helping the Kenyan economy thrive through creativity and innovation. By integrating Ocean Sole’s artistry with Rubis’ national presence, we are building a homegrown solution to plastic pollution—one that creates employment, drives awareness, and celebrates the power of Kenyan creativity. It is more than a CSR initiative; it is a business and community imperative.”

Joe Mwakiremba, Head of Global Sales at Ocean Sole, commented on the transformative potential: “For years, Ocean Sole has been driven by the mission to clean our oceans and create sustainable jobs. This partnership with Rubis is a monumental step forward—a model of how corporations and social enterprises can unite to drive meaningful, lasting change. Together, we’re turning pollution into purpose and showing that waste can indeed be a source of beauty and opportunity. Collaborating with Rubis creates a broader platform to amplify this message and grow our collective impact.”