Rubis Energy Kenya has announced a new partnership with the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), launching an exclusive fuel program for travel agents nationwide. The new partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the new agreement, KATA members will gain access to personalized Rubis fuel cards that offer an exclusive Ksh. 4 per litre discount across Rubis’s network of service stations.

The program is available in both prepaid and postpaid formats and will offer the following benefits for travel agencies and their staff:

A flat Ksh. 4 discount on every litre of fuel.

Personalized fuel cards enhance transaction security and ease of use.

Options for both prepaid and postpaid accounts simplify fuel management.

Easier tracking and management of fuel expenses for agency fleets.

Olivier Sabrié, Group Managing Director of Rubis Energy Kenya, emphasized the partnership’s broader impact. “At Rubis, we recognize that travel and tourism are vital pillars of Kenya’s economy, and travel agents play a key role in keeping this sector vibrant,” he stated. “By partnering with KATA, we are making it easier and more affordable for them to run their operations. This partnership is not just about fuel savings, but also about empowering an industry that connects Kenyans to the world and fuels economic growth.”

Dr. Joseph Kithitu, KATA’s Chairman, welcomed the collaboration, stating the association is “delighted to collaborate with Rubis in providing members with cost-saving solutions,” and underscored that the partnership reflects KATA’s continuous commitment to enhancing efficiency and value for its members.

KATA members interested in joining the program can register through the association by submitting the necessary documentation. Rubis will then manage the issuance and distribution of the fuel cards.