Shares

Java House has announced that it has opened two new outlets in Nairobi in a bid to bring its dining experience to more Kenyans.

The company has opened two Java Express branches in partnership with Rubis Energy on Ojijo Road and Loresho in Nairobi.

Priscilla Gathungu, CEO of Java House, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the expansion, saying, “The decision to open a new branch reflects our commitment to ‘going to the people’ and creating spaces where our customers can easily access their favourite Java menu item on the move. Our Express model facilitates our immersion into the vibrant convenience tapestry of the city.

Customers who visit the new branch will have access to Java’s express menu, which includes coffee drinks, pastries, and a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. They will also be able to purchase coffee packs, cookies, granola bars, and Java’s Cold Brew coffee.

This comes on the back of its recent expansion to Meru where it opened its first branch there as well as two on the go locations at Total Kimende and the Eastern Bypass.

With the addition of the new outlet, Java House has 87 locations in East Africa. Since its inception in 1999, Java has expanded to serve customers in three countries, with three new sister brands in its portfolio: Kukito, Planet Yoghurt, and 360 Degrees Pizza.

Founded in 1999 to introduce a gourmet coffee drinking experience to Kenya, Java has outlets in 14 cities across three countries in East Africa.