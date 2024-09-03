Shares

Rubis Energy has appointed Olivier Sabrié as the CEO for East Africa and Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya. Mr. Sabrié succeeds Jean-Christian Bergeron, who will be returning to Paris, France, to undertake a new assignment.

With over 30 years in the oil marketing sector, Mr. Sabrié brings a wealth of experience to RUBiS Energy Kenya. He most recently served as Chairman and Managing Director and VP South Asia at Total Energies Marketing India Private Ltd. His career with Total Energies began in Mozambique and included leadership roles in various African countries, as well as in France, Pakistan, and India.

Commenting on his new role as the CEO for East Africa and Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya, Mr. Sabrié said, “I am honored to join the RUBiS family and committed to advancing the company’s promise of making your life’s journey better. Kenya and East Africa are dynamic markets with immense potential for growth and development. I look forward to building on Mr. Bergeron’s impressive legacy and driving RUBiS Energy Kenya’s mission to further enhance the journeys our customers take every day.”

The outgoing CEO, Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron, has served as the CEO for East Africa and Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya since 2019, when RUBiS Energy entered the East African market. He has led the company in establishing its presence in the Kenyan and East African markets as one of the top three oil marketing companies.

Since the entry of RUBiS, Bergeron has led significant initiatives to solidify RUBiS’ position. These include re-branding fuel stations across Kenya and East Africa, the launch of Ultratech fuel technology, RUBiS Gas, and the introduction of value-added offerings such as the RUBiS App, RUBiS Card, Enjoy shops, Castrol lubricants, among others.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Bergeron remarked, “This journey has been incredibly fulfilling. Seeing the RUBiS brand become a trusted name in East African households and businesses is a source of immense pride. I am grateful for the support from our dedicated team, our loyal customers, and our partners. Together, we have created a foundation for continued success, and I am confident that Olivier will elevate RUBiS Energy in East Africa to great heights.”

RUBiS Energy Kenya has nearly 300 fuel stations nationwide offering convenience to customers through its Enjoy stores, RUBiS Card, RUBiS App and RUBiS Gas. In 2023, the company partnered with Castrol to exclusively distribute Castrol lubricants through its fuel stations, major lubricants distributors and wholesalers, franchise workshops and spares shops countrywide.