Shares

Castrol has partnered with RUBiS Energy Kenya to launch their oil lubricants products in Kenya. Under the partnership, Castrol oils will be readily available at the over 260 RUBiS Energy Kenya stations countrywide.

Castrol has a wide range of oils and fluids suited for the various market segments including car, motorcycle and commercial vehicle engines as well as industrial, marine, technology and innovation applications.

Ed Savage, Castrol Kenya – Country Manager said, “Globally, the brand is renowned for quality, innovation, and high performance. The brand has been redefining liquid engineering to ensure optimization of engines. The partnership with RUBiS Energy Kenya is timely as customers seek oil products that are designed to suit their everyday mechanical needs. We will leverage RUBiS Energy Kenya’s countrywide footprint to ensure that customers are able to get the oil lubricants at all service stations countrywide. We also provide a ‘Car Engine Oil Finder tool’ to ensure customers are getting the right oil. The app makes it quick and easy for customers to have all options and make the right choice when it comes to oil. This supplements the owner’s manual and dictate’s the industry specification, type, and grade of oil the manufacturer specifies for the engine.”

RUBiS Energy East Africa Group CEO and Managing Director for Rubis Energy Kenya, Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron, had this to say, “In our journey to provide our customers with the best quality products and experience, we are strategically partnering with leading brands that are customer centric and offer quality products to our customers. Through our partnership with Castrol, customers will be able to access a wide range of premium quality lubricants. Castrol’s world-class innovative products provide oils, fluids and lubricants for every driver, every rider, and every industry. As the exclusive distributor of their Lubricants in Kenya, we will continue ensuring our customer’s oils and lubricants needs are fully met.”

Castrol oil lubricants will be available at over 260 RUBiS Energy Kenya retail stations, all major lubricant distributors and wholesalers, franchise workshops and spares shops countrywide. The range of products includes Castrol EDGE, MAGNATEC, GTX, VECTON, CRB and Transmax fluids.