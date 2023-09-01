Shares

RUBiS Energy Kenya and Castrol have announced the launch of a national consumer campaign dubbed ‘Twende London na Castrol’. During the event fans were given an opportunity to witness the cherished Premier League trophy.

Lucky participants in the promotion have the chance to clinch the ultimate prize: an all-inclusive trip to witness a top tier Premier League game in London. This once-in-a-lifetime reward will include an unforgettable behind-the-scenes tour of the Stadium, with a chance to see the Club dressing rooms, player’s tunnel, pitch side and much more.

RUBiS Energy Kenya Group MD, Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron commented, “The launch of this campaign is RUBiS Energy Kenya’s commitment to bring exceptional experiences to our loyal customers. Castrol’s world-class innovative products provide oils, fluids and lubricants for every driver, every rider, and every industry. Customers will be able to access the Castrol products through over 280 RUBiS retail stations. By marrying the thrill of football with the trust of the RUBiS and Castrol brands, we are setting a

new benchmark in consumer promotions.”

Stretching over a 12-week period from 1st September to 24th November 2023, the campaign is set to spark excitement among football enthusiasts and Castrol consumers nationwide.

The campaign seeks to reward customers, gain loyalty, and position both RUBiS and Castrol as beacons of trust and unparalleled innovation.

To participate, customers need to buy Castrol lubricant items from RUBiS service stations or approved spare parts shops. Safaricom subscribers will be required to dial the USSD *384*333# to enter code from the label.

For Airtel and Telkom subscribers, participants can enter into the promotion through SMS 24957 to win instant prizes and stand a chance to win a trip to England to watch a Premier League match.

Other prizes to be won include footballs, airtime, Castrol Lubricants and original club shirts from esteemed football clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton.

The highlight of the Premier League Trophy event will be its grand showcase on Saturday, 2 nd September 2023, at the Carnivore Grounds. Welcoming fans from 9:00AM, the venue will remain accessible to football enthusiasts until 4:00PM.