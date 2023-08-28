Shares

The English Premier League trophy will journey to Kenya and will be available for viewing at exclusive events on September 1-2, 2023.

This development has been made possible by English Premier League’s Official Partner, Castrol and RUBiS Energy Kenya.

The highlight of the English Premier League Trophy event will be its grand showcase on Saturday, 2nd September 2023, at the Carnivore Grounds. Welcoming fans from 9:00AM, the venue will remain accessible to football enthusiasts until 4:00PM. Celebrated Nigerian footballer and former captain of the Super Eagles and Bolton Wanderers, Augustine Azuka ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha will be in attendance.

“The Premier League Trophy event in Kenya is a significant moment for football lovers in the region,” remarked Ed Savage, Castrol Kenya’s Country Manager. “Castrol is an official partner of the Premier League and we are thrilled to offer this unique experience to our passionate football community in collaboration with RUBiS Energy Kenya. The event promises to be more than just a viewing; it is an immersion into football’s rich tapestry, complete with interactive games, vibrant music, and the exclusive opportunity to witness the trophy up close.”

“This event represents more than just a passing spectacle; it embodies the heart and soul of football, a sport that has united millions globally”, said RUBiS Energy Kenya Group MD, Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron. For many Kenyan fans, the Premier League is not just a competition; it is a weekly ritual, a community, and a source of immense pride. By bringing the Trophy to their doorstep, Castrol and RUBiS Energy Kenya are not only acknowledging the fans’ unwavering dedication but also cementing Kenya’s position on the global football map.”