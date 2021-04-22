Shares

RUBiS Energy Kenya has today launched Ultra Tec, its first additivized fuel that is set to

revolutionize fuel and engine performance for Kenyan motorists.

Ultra Tec has been designed using advanced fuel technology to improve engine cleanliness and performance while reducing emissions for a cleaner Kenya and improving fuel economy to save customers money. Currently, the fuel additives market has been dominated by Shell with their V-Power and Total with Excellium.

To serve the diverse needs of their customers, Ultra Tec is available in two fuel types: Ultra

Tec Petrol and Ultra Tec Diesel, each of which provides the superior vehicle performance and

fuel efficiency benefits of the Ultra Tec additive at no additional cost to the customer. Through

expert testing, Ultra Tec Petrol has been found to improve fuel economy, obtain and sustain

greater engine cleanliness, and reduce vehicle emissions hence contributing to the preservation of the environment. It also improves vehicle acceleration and promotes optimum engine performance.

Ultra Tec Diesel has been shown to improve fuel economy, enhance maximum fuel combustion, prevent exhaust emissions and smoking and protect the vehicle against fuel system corrosion. Ultra Tec accomplishes all of this by removing deposits in the engine structure thus providing a cleaner engine which results in greater fuel efficiency, increased performance, and reduced emissions. A cleaner engine should also mean spending less on maintenance in the long term.

Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron, the Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya indicated that providing Ultra Tec to their customers within the RUBiS network is an important step in their commitment to meet all of the fueling and convenience needs of their customers. As they continue to bring Kenol, Kobil, and Gulf stations under the RUBiS colors, meet one-stop-shopping needs with their RUBiS Express stores, and provide innovative digital and payment solutions via the RUBiS Card and the RUBiS App, they are proud to now offer our customers a high-quality, high-performance fuel product that will be beneficial to their vehicles and save them money.

Founded in 1990, RUBiS is an independent French operator specializing in three business areas: distribution of petroleum products, support and services, and storage. The distribution of petroleum products includes service station networks, commercial fuel, aviation fuel, LPG,

lubricants, and bitumen. RUBiS acquired KenolKobil Plc in March 2019 and Gulf Energy

Holdings Ltd in December 2019. RUBiS Energy Kenya, with a network of over 230 service

stations countrywide under Gulf Energy, Kenol, Kobil, and RUBiS brands, is one of the leading

players in Kenya. RUBiS Energy Kenya business units include Retail, Lubricants, LPG, Trading,

Supply, Aviation, Commercial & Industrial, and Exports to various East African countries.

Ultra Tec is now available in all RUBiS stations in Nairobi, Nakuru, and Kisumu, and will in the coming days be available at all their stations countrywide.