RUBiS Energy Kenya has launched its new convenience store brand Enjoy at the RUBiS Ojijo station. With over 230 stations countrywide, RUBiS Energy Kenya seeks to be at the forefront of customer convenience in the next generation of oil marketers.

In addition to Enjoy, RUBiS’ key convenience offerings include Brioche, a French-inspired bakery, the RUBiS Card, the RUBiS App, and Ultra Tec fuel. All these offerings further enhance the customer journey across the brand touchpoints.

Since the company’s entry into the Kenyan market, the company has upheld its promise that their customers would enjoy a unique welcome and have access to essential products and services to facilitate their mobility. Through its ambitious modernization program to comply with international standards, the RUBiS retail network continues to grow with the rebrand of Kenol, Gulf Energy and Kobil stations across the region.

In his remarks at the launch event at RUBiS Ojijo station, RUBiS Energy Group Managing Director and CEO East Africa Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron said, “To ensure that our customers have sustainable access to our products, we have revamped our stations to provide them with convenience, quality products and excellent services. We have set up Enjoy, our convenience store offering, to provide a world-class and unparalleled shopping experience on the go.”