RUBiS Energy Kenya has sponsored the GirlsRun marathon, an initiative supporting menstrual hygiene. This is in partnership with Women Development Centre (WODEC) and Kenya Community Sports Foundation (KESOFO). This is in preparations for the GirlsRun Marathon that will be taking place in October this year.

The GirlsRun initiative seeks to support the Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) program run by the Women Development Centre (WODEC). WODEC supports girls through this stage of life and locally produces reusable sanitary pad kits.

The event was attended by over 600 participants comprising girls from select schools in the area and various athletes from the region. The athletes included Caroline Jepchirchir, winner of Belfast and Edinburgh Marathon, Sarah Lagat, TrailRun Spain 2021 Champion and Lynn Chebet among others. The initiative targets to distribute 1500 reusable sanitary pad kits to school-going girls in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Speaking on the sponsorship, RUBiS Energy Kenya Group Managing Director Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron said, “The GirlsRun gives us the opportunity to promote health, education and physical activity as a catalyst to raise awareness and support around the issue of girls health and wellbeing. Our focus on menstrual hygiene and period poverty initiatives through the donation of the reusable sanitary pad kits, will help the girls access the products they need and boost their confidence while uplifting women’s groups and the local economy in an environmentally conscious manner.”

On her part, Milkah Cherotich Director of the Women Development Centre Director said, “We are pleased to partner with RUBiS to support girls stay in school and reach their potential. Through their funding, we have been able to host sessions on Menstrual Hygiene Management, produce and distribute washable sanitary pads to the hard-to-reach girl populations in Kenya.”