The artist line-up for East Africa’s beer festival, Tusker Oktobafest, has been named unveiling the line-up of artistes that will perform in South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.

Kicking off the festivities in Juba, South Sudan, on October 21, audiences can expect performance from Tanzanian sensation Harmonize, who will be joined by South Sudan’s John Frog and Ndovu Kuu.

In Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on the same day, Tusker Oktobafest will continue with a line-up that includes Uganda’s iconic performer, Jose Chameleone, Tanzania’s Ali Kiba and Kenya’s Nyashinski, filling the festival with incredible musical performances.

On October 22, 2023, the festival will be live in Kampala, Uganda, with performances from Harmonize, Nyashinski and Azawi from Uganda, creating an unforgettable fusion of East African talent for the attendees.

The festival will culminate in a grand finale, set for October 27-29 at Nairobi’s Ngong Racecourse, featuring Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz, Nyashinski, and South Sudan’s John Frog.

The festival will also feature hundreds of other artistes from across East Africa with the line-up expected to feature a wide range of performances as the festival commits to ensuring diversity and inclusion.

Ann-Joy Michira, Marketing and Innovation Director at East Africa Breweries PLC “OktobaFest is a celebration of our unique East African identity, and this year’s artist line-up is a true testament to the diversity of musical talent in this region. We are thrilled to bring together such incredible talents from South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya and look forward to audiences being treated to unforgettable experiences across the region.”

The 2023 Oktobafest is a celebration of East African culture, bringing people together to savour the region’s unique flavours, sounds, and traditions. The festival has committed to authentically celebrating the region’s unique cultural identity through showcasing its food, music, fashion, art, and gaming, with beer as the uniting ingredient.

Currently, regional Oktobafest events are being held across Kenya as a lead-up to the main events across the four countries. In Kenya, Oktobafest has been held in Kisumu and Naivasha featuring performances from top artistes such as Ndovu Kuu, Khaligraph Jones, Mejja, Vijana Barubaru among others.

This coming weekend, Mombasa is set to host the third edition of the regional events with Mejja, Jovial, and Fena Gitu set to perform alongside DJs Joe Mfalme and Most Wanted.