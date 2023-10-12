Shares

Airtel Money is a mobile money platform offered by Kenyan telecommunications company, Airtel Kenya.

It allows customers to make payments and offer a wide range of services through the My Airtel App or *334# USSD code. It provides several benefits to its users, making it a convenient way to manage finances and conduct various transactions.

The Airtel Money app is available for download on Android & iOS.

Here are some of the major benefits of using Airtel Money

1. Pay to any M-PESA buy goods till for FREE!

Airtel Money customers can pay directly to a Lipa na M-PESA Buy Goods Till. Wherever there is a Lipa na M-PESA buy goods sign, an Airtel Money customer can be able to pay from an Airtel Money account directly to the Till. All you must do is dial *334#, select option 6 then select M-PESA Till or use My Airtel App and select Buy goods then select M-PESA Till.

2. Send Money across networks (Airtel to Airtel FREE)

Customers using Airtel Money can send money affordably across networks. However, it is FREE when they send money to other Airtel customers. To send Money using Airtel Money, customers dial *334# & select Send Money or they can use My Airtel App and select Send Money.

3. No charges on utility bill payments

With Airtel Money, customers get to enjoy FREE bill payments for water, electricity, and Pay TV services like DSTV, GOtv and Zuku. To pay for these bills dial *334#, select option 6 then Airtel Paybill or through the My Airtel App then select Paybill.

4. Savings of up to 40% on withdrawal charges

Airtel Money customers save up to 40% on transaction charges, when withdrawing money using Airtel Money. To withdraw money, customers dial *334# and select withdraw Money or use My Airtel App and select Withdraw Cash.

5. Get 25% Extra airtime while using Airtel Money

Whenever an Airtel Money customer buys airtime using Airtel Money, they are awarded 25% EXTRA airtime. To buy airtime, a customer should dial *334# & select buy airtime, then select Self or through My Airtel App and select buy airtime. To check the EXTRA airtime awarded, you will need to dial *131*1#. The extra airtime is valid for 24 hours and can be used to make calls and send SMS.

Additionally, when you buy a bundle using Airtel Money, you get a 25% bonus data allowing you to enjoy your favorite content online.

6. eCitizen

Airtel money lets you pay for your drivers licence, birth certificate, good conduct and passport simply dial *334# select PayBill numbers and till payments, Government service and follow prompt. It lets you pay for your eCitizen services quick and easy. With government going digital, with Airtel Money you can now pay for over 5,000 government services available at eCitizen.