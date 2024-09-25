Shares

KCB Bank Kenya and Airtel Money Kenya have announced an interoperability partnership. Following the partnership deal, Airtel Money customers will now be able to make payments directly to KCB merchants’ tills through the Lipa Na KCB service.

To access this new payment option, registered Airtel Money customers need to follow the following steps.

Via USSD

Dial *334#

Select Paybill and Till Payment

Select Paybill

Select Airtel Paybill (including bank Paybills)

Enter Paybill number

Enter Paybill number: 522533

Enter the Account Number as displayed at the merchant’s outlet

Enter Amount

Enter PIN to confirm the transaction

Via MyAirtel App

Open the My Airtel App

Select Paybill

Choose Airtel Paybill

Enter Paybill number: 522533

Enter Account Number as displayed at the merchant’s outlet

Enter Amount

Enter PIN to confirm the transaction

This development marks a key milestone in achieving secure, fast, efficient, and collaborative payment systems that support financial inclusion and innovations. It is also geared towards the implementation of full interoperability in the payments industry as envisioned by the country’s National Payments Strategy 2022–2025.

Over the years, KCB’s non-branch solutions have continued to prove pivotal in delivering outstanding performance for the bank. For the period ended December 31, 2023, the bank recorded 99% of transactions conducted through non-branch channels. Additionally, the bank recorded a 31% year-on-year increase in the value of transactions through digital channels to Ksh. 6.4 trillion.

Airtel Money customers making payments to KCB paybills will enjoy lower transaction charges as compared to current market rates. These rates are in line with Airtel Money’s promise of providing the most affordable mobile money transaction rates in Kenya.

Speaking at the partnership signing ceremony, KCB Bank Kenya MD, Annastacia Kimtai noted, “Reaching critical mass will require mobile money ecosystems to become more dynamic and productive and such a move will enable us scale our offering while giving customers the freedom to empower themselves.”

On her part, Airtel Money MD Anne Kinuthia Otieno stated, “We are thrilled about our partnership with KCB, which allows our customers to seamlessly transact through their Airtel Money wallets. This collaboration underscores Airtel Money’s ongoing commitment to improving customer experience and promoting financial inclusion through innovative partnerships. With the integration of Lipa na KCB into Airtel Money’s ecosystem, customers now have greater flexibility and convenience in paying for goods and services.”