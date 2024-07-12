Shares

Airtel Kenya has opened a new shop in Nairobi’s downtown CBD. The new outlet is located on Gaborone Road, adjacent to Nairobi Textiles, and brings the total number of Airtel outlets in the country to over 2,600.

The new outlet will be a vital point for Airtel Money agents within Nairobi’s downtown area, allowing them to purchase and balance float conveniently. Additionally, the shop will offer a range of other crucial services including wholesale of airtime to distributors, sale of 4G and 5G Broadband devices, Pocket MiFi devices, SIM cards, SIM swap services and Registration of Airtel Money, Paybill and till numbers, and cash deposit and withdrawal services.

Speaking at the launch of the shop, Airtel Kenya’s CCO, Aashish Dutt asserted, “This strategic shop, which is our 69th outlet, underscores our commitment to enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of Airtel Money services. By scaling up the purchase of Airtel Money float, we are empowering our agents to better serve customers, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience for all.” He further highlighted the essence of enhanced customer experience that the shop will provide, stating, “Our customers in the downtown Nairobi CBD will now have the opportunity to have their queries resolved effectively in person without the worry of navigating the busy streets.”

Airtel is currently on an aggressive network expansion drive. With the rising need of access to its products and services, the company is continuously growing its customer service footprint. With over 5000 Airtel Money agents across the Nairobi Metropolitan, Airtel seeks to enhance its mobile money offerings for businesses and individuals in the CBD.