Agriculture contributes approximately 33% of the country’s GDP and employing more than 40% of the total population. Kingdom Bank has invested in supporting the sector through various strategies that have proven effective, inclusive and impactful not only on its customers but also on the sector at large.

Over the recent years, we have seen Government, the private sector and development agencies join hands in working towards the revolution of the sector to propel the country forward in terms of increasing food security and building resilience for communities and the country at large.

While great strides have been made, more can still be done to support the agriculture value

chain players to enhance their production, improve their quality and above all add value to the

agriculture products through processing.

The potential of the sector though huge, remains moderately untapped mostly due to lack of

sufficient financing, poor agricultural practices and a limited number of extension services to

support farmers.

Towards this the Bank has a dedicated agribusiness unit that focuses on empowering farm input providers, farmers, food processors and distributors. The empowerment of these value chain players is in the form of financial support through the provision of savings, loans, investment, digital financial solutions and payment platforms that allow these players to scale their agribusiness ventures.

Although many other banks also extend agriculture financing, Kingdom Bank’s value proposition is hinged on personalized relationship management and superior client servicing. This means that each customer is mapped to a Relationship Manager who handles their day-to-day operations and also extends financial advisory services as a value add to customers.

In addition to this, the bank has signed extensive partnerships with other stakeholders in the industry including motor vehicle and equipment service providers, SME trainers and key government institutions to offer farmers within the bank network with affordable solutions that can support them in mechanizing their operations, grow their output and enhance their efficiency when it comes to agriculture.

This concerted effort has seen the bank advance over Ksh 62 million to the agriculture sector

from the year 2021 to date. This loan distribution forms a huge percentage of the bank’s active

loan book showcasing a commitment to support farmers and the agriculture value chain.

In fact, the support to the sector has not gone unnoticed with the Agriculture Society of Kenya

feting Kingdom Bank with several accolades in the 2023 circuit of the ASK shows and trade fairs for having the Best Bank Stand.

Kevin Muendo the Head of Micro Credit and Agribusiness at Kingdom Bank, “This is the first year the bank has participated in the agriculture shows and we successfully exhibited our brand, our solutions and our promise to our customers across the country in Kisii, Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nyeri and Nairobi allowing us to also engage with agriculture players and identifying other areas in which we can support them.”

He also added that the bank remained intentional about creating market linkages for its

customers and that is why several them were able to exhibit their solutions at the bank’s stands

in the shows. This includes among others, Dannde Oils, an enterprise run by two ambitious

youths who process coconut to produce oil, coconut sugar, coconut flour and other by-products

including cookies and other snacks.

Knights Energy a customer of the bank that provides solar solutions for industrial, commercial

and residential use was also present at the Nairobi International Trade Fair showcasing their

solutions within the clean energy space at the bank’s stand. In fact, Knights Energy powered the Kingdom Bank stand using solar power showcasing a commitment to embrace clean energy.

