Kingdom Bank has announced the opening of its 21st branch in Kitale Town, Trans Nzoia County. This marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s mission to enhance financial inclusion.

Located at the GH Tanna Building along Kenyatta Street, the new branch reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to being a steadfast partner for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kitale and beyond, and especially local entrepreneurs, agribusiness investors and commercial farmers.

Kingdom Bank is confident that the Kitale business and farming community will find the bank’s solutions most useful, notably farm input loans and insurance, asset finance for the acquisition of vehicles, farm machinery and essential equipment to retool and revitalize their farms and businesses. In addition to the branch, customers are also invited to access bank services through the KB Mobile App or through the USSD *344#.

Kingdom Bank Managing Director, Mr. Anthony Mburu said, “We are excited to expand our footprint to Kitale, the vibrant hub of Kenya’s bread basket that is Trans Nzoia County. This new branch is part of our ongoing network expansion program that will see Kingdom Bank open new branches in carefully selected towns and commercial centres throughout the country. We look forward to becoming a catalyst for the growth and development of Kitale and Trans Nzoia County.”

Governor Trans Nzoia County, H.E George Natembeya said, “It is my great joy to welcome the Kingdom Bank to Kitale. The decision to open this branch is a vote of confidence in the great people of Kitale and Trans Nzoia County as a whole. I wish to assure you, the Managing Director of Kingdom Bank and your Board that you will find this town and the region a most productive space that will be very rewarding for your bank. My doors will always be open to you for any consultations and support that you may need.”